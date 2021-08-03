Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 99,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $369.48. 17,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.01. The company has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

