Lookers (LON:LOOK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock.

LOOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Lookers in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of LON:LOOK opened at GBX 69.20 ($0.90) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £270.21 million and a P/E ratio of -62.91. Lookers has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.29.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

