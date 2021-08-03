L’Oréal’s (LRLCY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

LRLCY stock opened at $93.05 on Monday. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $94.73. The company has a market cap of $260.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.74.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

