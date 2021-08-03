LuaSwap (LUA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $137,613.00

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $137,613.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00061805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.63 or 0.00812424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00094980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042360 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,228,821 coins and its circulating supply is 101,608,099 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

