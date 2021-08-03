Lumen Technologies (LUMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LUMN opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.75. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

