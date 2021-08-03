Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LUNMF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

Shares of LUNMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

