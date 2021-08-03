Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.56.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$11.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total transaction of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,941,570. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

