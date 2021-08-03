LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $166.21

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.21 and last traded at $165.65, with a volume of 132800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVMUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

