LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.29.

NYSE:LYB opened at $98.90 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.42.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,278,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after acquiring an additional 275,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

