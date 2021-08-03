LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.29.
NYSE:LYB opened at $98.90 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.42.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,278,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after acquiring an additional 275,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
