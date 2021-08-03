M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 5,342 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 2.8% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,317,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,478,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.75. 71,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $143.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

