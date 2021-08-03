M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 2.1% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after buying an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,934,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.29. 170,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $72.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

