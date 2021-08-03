MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $72.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.33.

MTSI opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 120.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,640 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,502. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

