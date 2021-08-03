Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires 165 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 129,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,571,000 after buying an additional 20,193 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $10,213,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded down $9.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,687.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,818. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,485.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.