Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires 5,573 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $2,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.93. 443,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,382,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.42. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

