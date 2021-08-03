Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys Shares of 2,929 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $159.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,280. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $123.21 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.