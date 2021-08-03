Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases 304 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $63.69. 13,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,443. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.51.

