Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 671 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 180,369.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 384,187 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 94,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,472 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,428,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.27. 248,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,940,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

