Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Magellan Aerospace traded as high as C$10.33 and last traded at C$10.30, with a volume of 14538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$594.61 million and a PE ratio of -44.21.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$176.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is -180.26%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

