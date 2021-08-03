Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mail.ru Group stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Mail.ru Group has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Mail.ru Group alerts:

Mail.ru Group Company Profile

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Mail.ru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mail.ru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.