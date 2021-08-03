Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Mail.ru Group stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Mail.ru Group has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.75.
Mail.ru Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Mail.ru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mail.ru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.