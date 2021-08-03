Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $41.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

