Man Group plc Buys Shares of 40,000 Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,787,000 after buying an additional 1,439,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,480,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,514,000 after buying an additional 225,428 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after buying an additional 605,514 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,483,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 338,882 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

