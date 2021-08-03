Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,954 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 216.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.27. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.66 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

