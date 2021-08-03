Man Group plc Decreases Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,497 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.