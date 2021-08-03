Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of Capital City Bank Group worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.85. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.