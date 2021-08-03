Man Group plc Has $478,000 Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 19.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

