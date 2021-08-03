Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 83.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,846 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIN opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.33.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

