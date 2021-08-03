Man Group plc Sells 87,126 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 63.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 87,126 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $233.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

