Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,958 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $45,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Shares of AEM opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

