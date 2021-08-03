Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $75.35 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,768 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $75,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,197 shares of company stock worth $2,983,683 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

