Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.65% of Fair Isaac worth $94,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO opened at $526.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $511.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

