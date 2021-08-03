Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 13,894 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 448,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,894 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $121,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $283.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.96. The firm has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.23.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

