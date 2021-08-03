Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 7,125 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,369,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

