MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.16% of MannKind worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 1,599.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 160,083 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 14,824.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 95,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

MannKind stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.98. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

