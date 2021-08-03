Marathon Asset Management LLP Buys 98,116 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.58% of Dolby Laboratories worth $58,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.60. 7,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,926. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.32. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

