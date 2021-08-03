Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $146.84 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148,144 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises 1.8% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.18% of The TJX Companies worth $146,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.87. The stock had a trading volume of 184,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,475. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

