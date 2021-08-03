Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $49.08 Million Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,554,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,193 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $49,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $147,000.

HCSG traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,076. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

HCSG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

