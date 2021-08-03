Marchex (MCHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marchex stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 30,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,927. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Several research firms have commented on MCHX. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

