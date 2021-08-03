Marita Zuraitis Sells 9,999 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. 2,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,440. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.
