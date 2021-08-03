Marita Zuraitis Sells 9,999 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. 2,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,440. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

