MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $15.06 on Monday. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in MarketWise by 2,198.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,921 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,139,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketWise by 3,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,238 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,512,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

