MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $15.06 on Monday. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23.
MarketWise Company Profile
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
