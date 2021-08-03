Marlin (POND) Price Up 16.4% Over Last Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $49.24 million and approximately $20.36 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00046169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00103027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00145007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,159.80 or 1.00214207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.89 or 0.00855852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.