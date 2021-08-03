Marotta Asset Management Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,128,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of SLVP stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90. iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

