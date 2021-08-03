Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at DA Davidson

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $340.92.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $362.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $201.04 and a 52-week high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.