Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $455.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $452.00 to $455.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $413.16.

NYSE:MA opened at $375.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.16. The stock has a market cap of $371.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,810,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

