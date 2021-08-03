Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

MTDR stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

