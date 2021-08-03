Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Gap Up to $70.90

Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.90, but opened at $72.94. Materion shares last traded at $71.77, with a volume of 312 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Materion by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 0.6% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Materion by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

