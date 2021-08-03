Matrix AI Network (MAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $577,710.00

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $577,710.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.00363913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000695 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

