Max Property Group (MPG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Max Property Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $1,105.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006264 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000105 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000073 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 coins and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 coins. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @maxpropertyG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Max Property Group is building a decentralized platform for everything to do with a property, from property financing (funds, bonds, loan notes, REIT’s, etc.) to property maintenance, but also property rentals and sales. Essentially Max Property Group aims to be the de-facto property portal in the world. The platform is being developed by industry professionals as a tool to improve services to their existing and future clients, having identified weaknesses in their own market. By using Ardor's blockchain technology, they plan to modernize one of the most established yet antiquated industries in the world. Max Property Group is an international platform (already in 15+ languages) on which regulatory documentation for property funding will be standardized and controlled tokenized assets are placed on the blockchain alongside property sales, rentals, and management. Users can register property transactions on the blockchain, leveraging the ledger’s characteristics of immutability and transparency that is much required in the real state market. It enables users to sell or buy a property without a middleman and for low fees. How does the project plan to add value to the ecosystem: The Max Property Group platform will be regulated, which ensures that the controlled tokenized assets will also be regulated.Max Property Group will be an all-encompassing platform for property where you can literally rent, buy and sell a property, but also record all property management actions (repairs, etc.) and make investments in regulated property funds.Max Property Group will add standardized legal documentation for property funds, so people interested in setting up property funds can do so in days, rather than months, and for a fraction of what it costs now.Investors can look through standardized documents, thus saving them a tremendous amount of time and as Max Property Group will be providing an umbrella license, the funds will all abide by the appropriate regulations. The investors will also be able to invest from as little as €1.Max Property Group is underwritten by a portfolio of property assets generating an income and ensuring the future development and maintenance of the platform.”

Max Property Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.