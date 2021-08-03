Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend by 96.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Maxar Technologies has a payout ratio of -8.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.91.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAXR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

