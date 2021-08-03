Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 341,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,915,985 shares.The stock last traded at $99.20 and had previously closed at $99.71.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,298. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 432,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth $3,820,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $280,302,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 655,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,864,000 after acquiring an additional 175,181 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.10.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.