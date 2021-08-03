Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 341,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,915,985 shares.The stock last traded at $99.20 and had previously closed at $99.71.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,298. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.10.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.