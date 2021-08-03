Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 2,448 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 3.4% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $44,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $156,528,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $113,608,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $362.53. 285,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,929. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.04 and a 52-week high of $383.71. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.92.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

